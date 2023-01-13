Okotie-Eboh’s son, others seek restraining order against NDDC board





By Jimitota Onoyume

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State has adjourned to January 19, 2023 a suit filed by representatives of oil and gas producing communities of Itsekiri in Delta State seeking to restrain the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from accessing funds of the commission pending determination of legal issues around composition of the board.

The judge further ordered that the defendants be served the processes to be heard, adding that the suit was adjourned to January 19 for Motion on Notice.

The Itsekiri communities in suit number FHC/WR/CS/131/2022, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh and 4ORS vs the President Federal Republic of Nigeria and seven others contended that the screening and inauguration of the board without addressing critical observations raised in several petitions by Itsekiri was an aberration.

According to their counsel, Jolone Ikomi, Chief Robinson Ariyo and Brenda Modupe Alabi, “the combined…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper