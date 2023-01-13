



Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omeni Sobotie and former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya have urged the Urhobos to vote Ede Dafinone as the next senator to represent Delta Central at the red chamber.

The three leaders while speaking separately on Tuesday at the continuation of the party’s ward-to-ward campaign in Iyara and Oviri Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Areas of the state posited that the Senate is a place to send your best minds to.

Ovie Omo-Agege while urging the people of Ughelli South to vote all APC candidates, noted that Dafinone is the most suitable to takeover from him.

“Come out emass and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,and all the APC candidates, together with me as the governor, we shall meet all your needs,” he said.

Speaking also, Igbuya urged Urhobo people and particularly Okpe to reward Dafinone with their vote in order…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper