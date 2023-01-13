Vice-Presidential Ticket: Okowa thanks PDP, Atiku





PDP Chairman, Dr. Ayu (middle), flanked by the party, Atiku Abubakar(right) and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for selecting him as presidential running mate.

He said that the ticket was a demonstration of the confidence the party and Atiku Abubakar had in his capabilities, adding that it was an ennobling responsibility.

Okowa stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s campaign in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas on Friday.

He thanked the people for their support over the years, and urged them and all Deltans to join in commending the party for the choice by voting massively for all its candidates in the forthcoming general elections as they had always done.

At the carnival-like rally, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper