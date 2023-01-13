Why they shoot friends and spare the enemy





By Azu Ishiekwene

HER funeral rites would have begun on Wednesday, January 11, but were postponed because her family, along with the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, is awaiting an autopsy report. As of the time of this writing, the matter had faded from the headlines, and a new date was yet to be announced.

Obviously, the autopsy would serve the legal purpose of demanding justice for Bolanle Raheem, given that legal subterfuge can sometimes undermine evidence and change the strongest of cases in favour of injustice. Hopefully, DrambiVandi, Bolanle’s assailant, will have his day in court, a right and privilege he denied her.

Otherwise, no autopsy is needed to ascertain that if a loaded gun is pointed at a woman and the trigger is pulled and a bullet is fired, the target will die or, at the very least, be mortally wounded.

Fiend or friend?

The Nigeria Police would like Nigerians to accept the farce that they are friends. But their penchant for enforcing death on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper