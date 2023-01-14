2023: Nigeria will be safe in stingy man’s hands, Obi replied Tinubu





This election is about character, people we can trust

— Our backgrounds, age others are known, unlike Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has replied the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that the country would be safer in the hands of a stingy man.

Speaking in Akure, during a rally, Obi, admitted that he is stingy, but prudent in the management of public funds.

Obi said that the nation will be safer in his care as a stingy man, because he will be able to invest in education, health, economy and other sectors to develop the country.

“Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper