2023: PDP calls for disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday called for the disbandment of the Imo state government-backed Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

The PDP made this call while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, through the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor.

The main opposition party alleged that the Ebubeagu security outfit would hijack the security of the election in Imo state on the day of the 2023 election in Imo and manipulate it in favour of the ruling party.

According to PDP, “Now something very important must be mentioned. From the beginning of human society, the essence of political governance has been the security of lives and property. Government exists for the sake of life and continues to exist for the sake of the best life. That is how philosophers put it. But today in Imo State, the regime of Senator Uzodinma has completely resigned from its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the Imo people. Agents…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper