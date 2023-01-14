Anglican cleric urges Nigerians to collect PVCs, vote during elections





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Sub-Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Very Rev. Professor Pic Onwochei has urged Nigerians especially members of his congregation who registered for their PVC to ensure they collect the same to enable them to vote during the elections.

The cleric charged Christians not to demonize politics but ensure they fully participate in the process, having been properly discipled to use politics as a platform to enthrone social righteousness.

Onwochei who spoke in his office in Jos on Friday reiterated the need for eligible congregants to ensure they don’t sit at home but turnout in their numbers to vote on election days because getting involved in the process of electing credible leaders to govern the people is not a sin.

His words, “During registration, I encouraged my members to go and register, now we are asking them to go and collect their PVCs. I have mine with me. We have encouraged members to go out on those days and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper