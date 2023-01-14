Davos 2023: IFAD seeks end to food crisis





By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the annual Davos 2023 conference of world leaders is held on January 16-20, 2023 in Switzerland, the President of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Alvaro Lario, Friday, said the countries across the world cannot continue to go from one food crisis to another.

Lario made the remark as contained in a statement from IFAD and made available to Vanguard, where he also warned world leaders ahead of Davos on the urgent need to invest at speed and scale in long-term rural development to prevent recurring food crises and end hunger and poverty.

According to IFAD,at Davos, he (Lario) will be calling for a massive scale-up of investments in agriculture, and long-term rural development from governments, investors and private companies with the view to ensure nutritional security and food sovereignty, an issue that has become critical for developing countries. At least an additional US$30 billion per year in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper