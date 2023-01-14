I’ll complete Ajaokuta complex, Kogi inland port, says Atiku in Lokoja





..promises jobs for all

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has promised to complete the Ajaokuta Steel complex as well as Kogi Inland Port in order to improve maritime transportation if elected President.

Atiku made this promise while addressing party supporters during the PDP Campaign rally, in Lokoja, on Saturday.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for supporting the PDP over the years.

The candidate urged the people of the state to reenact their traditional support for the PDP because it was the only party which can guarantee that promises made will be fulfilled.

Atiku said, “I am very happy with the people of Kogi state for this show of support, show of love, most of the challenges have been enumerated by previous speakers, one of them is the issue of Ajaokuta.

“I want to confirm here that if you give us your support and elect a PDP government, the nightmare of Ajaokuta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper