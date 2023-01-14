 Imo West: We’ll  study the Supreme Court judgement – PDP





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has said it will study the Supreme Court judgement which annulled its primary election for the Imo West Senatorial district.

The ruling effectively nullified the return of Hon. Jones Onyerere, as the party’s candidate for the forth coming National Assembly election.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said this in response to a question about the court judgement given on Friday.

He said, “I’m yet to see and read the judgement but I can assure you that as a law abiding party, the PDP will study the judgement and as you know, the Supreme Court is the highest Court in the land so in terms of judgement on such matters is final. We will study the judgement and act accordingly.”

Recall, a five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court voided the candidacy of Hon. Jones Onyerere, who emerged from the said primary election.

The lead judgement which was delivered by Justice…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper