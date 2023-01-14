Lagos partners EbonyLife to graduate 120 artistes





Lagos State Creative Industry through the Ministry of Arts and Culture collaborated with Ebony Life Creative Academy, on Friday, to graduate 120 artistes in various processes of film production.

The graduation took place at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, after three months of intensive trainings which thereafter premiered four movies as part of the project work of the trainees.

The trainees are the 7th set of the Academy and class of September 2022 in a certificate course.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Idowu Johnson said the idea to produce artistes is part of the efforts of the state government to boost its economy and make Lagos one of the largest markets for tourism.

Head of School, Drikus Volschenk said the training would not have been possible without the efforts of the state government.

