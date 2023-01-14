My govt will focus on urban renewal, devt of border communities – Adebutu





Adebutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has unveiled his urban renewal plan targeted at giving the state a facelift if voted as the governor of the state.

This, Adebutu said would be done through the creation of an Urban Development Authority by his administration to change the landscape of the state to meet international standards.

Adebutu disclosed this on Thursday while addressing thousands of PDP supporters at Ifo Local government area of the state during his campaign tour to the area.

Adebutu had a brief stop at Ojodun-Abiodun and Ajuwon-Akute, border communities between Ogun and Lagos where he had separate meetings with leaders of various Community Development Associations (CDAs) and other members of the communities

Adebutu said, his urban renewal plan would involved massive infrastructural projects such as road construction, effective waste management system and good drainage system, among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper