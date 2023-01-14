NIS boss in Bayelsa constructs crèche for female personnel babies





Unveils transformational initiatives to promote NIS

By Evelyn Usman

In a move to promote efficiency of female Immigration officers, the new

Comptroller of Immigration Service ,NIS Bayelsa State Command , Comptroller James Sunday , has constructed a creche to accommodate babies of nursing personnel .

The move according to him , was borne out of the need to guarantee no lost in working hours as well as to reduce the stress experienced by nursing mothers.

Speaking on the construction of the creche , the command’s spokesman, Mr. Ibeinmo-Cookey Ebitimitula, stated that the effort was in collaboration with the office of the Mayor of Yenagoa City Local Government Council .

He said : “On assumption of office, he discovered that many of our female staff were nursing mothers, while some were at various stages of pregnancy.

He said it occurred to him to find a solution to the constant permission to leave the office to pick children from nursery crèche schools,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper