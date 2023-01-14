PDP rally: Traders throng Kogi stadium for brisk business





Traders have occupied the corridors of Kogi Confluence Stadium, the venue of the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with their wares, to make brisk business.

The venue, on the Hassan Katsina Road, on Saturday wore a new look with the display of goods such as food, snacks, soft drinks, water and local drinks, among others.

Some of the traders described such political campaign rallies as “great opportunities for making good sales”.

Mrs Amina Shua’ibu said that she came from Adankolo, a distant area of the state, to the stadium to display her snacks for sale.

“I packed some of the items in my super market at Adankolo to this place to make some good sales that will help my family.

“I pray and hope that all that I brought here would be bought by the PDP members and supporters coming for the rally,” she said.

Another trader, Miss Faith Ugbaje, who came with local porridge –kunu aya– and some snacks, said: “I expect…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper