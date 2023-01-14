Soludo takes over as APGA leader, Obiano dropped





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has taken over as the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

He takes over from the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, who has now been dropped as the national leader.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party elected Soludo during its meeting in Awka through a voice vote.

The certificate was formally presented to Governor Soludo by the National Chairman of the Party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye in the presence of all the NEC members

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Soludo said he was humbled, adding that he felt the weight of history..

Describing APGA as a coalition of all progressives in the country, the governor said: . “I feel the weight of our fore-bearers and those who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the survival of this great party.

“There was a grand progressive alliance in the first and second…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper