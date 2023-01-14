Soludo to FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu, I want to stand surety for him





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called on the federal government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying he is prepared to stand surety for him.

Kanu has been in detention at the custody of the Department of State Service( DSS) since 2021 on allegation to treasonable felony after he was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya.

Soludo, who spoke during the kickoff of the campaigns of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) for this year’s general elections at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, appealed for unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

He said: “I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him bereleased to me and I will stand surety for him”

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South East. We must…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper