Supreme Court affirms Kogi Speaker as APC candidate for Kabba/ Bunu /Ijumu Federal Constituency





By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Supreme Court has upheld the May 27, 2022 All Progressive Congress primary election that produced the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, as the winning for Kabba/ Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

The Speaker won at the Supreme Court on Friday against the suit filed by a fellow contenstant in the primary election, Segun Olobatoke.

Olobatoke in his suit has challenged that the Speaker was bearing multiple names in his certificate submitted to INEC.

He assert that the Speaker’s name in the INEC form of 2014 was Kolawole Matthew, different from the 2018 INEC form which was Kolawole Olushola Matthew, while the 2022 INEC form reflects Prince Kolawole Olushola Matthew.

Having experienced concurrent loss at the trials in the Federal High Court, Lokoja and the Court of Appeal, Abuja last year, dismissing his suit for being incompetent, Olobatoke who was dissatisfied with the finding of the lower Courts, appealed to the Supreme…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper