Tinubu’s track record ‘ll ensure victory for APC- Group





City Boy Movement, a support group for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) says his track record will ensure victory for the party in the Feb. 25 general election.

Gbodi Ajose, Director, Programmes, City Boy Movement, said this at ‘Door to Door’ campaign for Tinubu/Shettima on Saturday in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group visited Mr Bulus Yerima Pada, the District Head of Maitama Kubwa in his palace in Kubwa.

“The group decided to restrategise in a bid to ensure that the APC clinch the presidency.

“We have decided to ensure that in FCT we are going to deliver this town and city for Asiwaju come 2023.

“Though APC has never won the FCT, we are ensuring that with our new strategy, that is door to door campaign, we are going to tell everyone about Tinubu and Shettima.

“Through the door to door campaign, we are telling Nigerians the things he has done in the past because Tinubu…





