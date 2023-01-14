Vote PDP for better Lagos, says Maina





A former PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) member, Chief Aduke Maina, has urged Lagos State residents to vote massively for the party’s Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, because of his great plans for them.

Maina, who was in Adediran and Mrs Funke Akindele’s campaign train on tour of 12 electoral wards of Somolu Local Governmen, said that the PDP candidate would not lie to them with his campaign promises.

Maina, addressing Women Mobilization Committee (WOMOKO) members, Widows and non Yoruba communities, said that the state needed a deliverer who would make Lagos State’s wealth work for all residents.

He said that Adediran had shown commitment and determination to rescue the masses and alleviate the suffering and hardship facing them.

“Relax your mind. I do not tell you lies, our governorship candidate is not lying either. PDP is for you and your interest.

“We know what you need and we will do them. What we need are your votes and those of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper