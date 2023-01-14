We are officially divorced, Ireti confirms separation from Patrick Doyle





Ireti and Patric Doyle

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has finally confirmed her divorce from veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle.

The actress who made the revelation during an interview with Chude, said she was no longer married to film producer and actor husband Patrick, with whom she shares six children with.

“We are officially divorced” she confirmed.

Ireti posted a clip of the interview on her Instagram page.

The 55-year-old explained that she had her first child at the age of 19 and stressing that “she had no business being married at that time.”

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control,” she added.

She said, “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not talk go to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper