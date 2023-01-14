Zulum allocates 30 hectares of land for establishment of IEMDI





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has allocated 30 hectares of land for the establishment of an Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI) and a Skill Acquisition Institute, both approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, for siting in Borno State.

Zulum gave the directive on Friday in Maiduguri when he received Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna.

The governor directed that the 30 hectares of land needed for the two projects be allocated on Saturday (today) and all documentation completed within one week.

“Government of Borno State will provide all the necessary support for the establishment of IEMDI and the Skill Acquisition Institute projects. I have therefore directed 30 hectares of land allocated to NASENI tomorrow (Saturday) and all the necessary documents presented in one week”, Zulum said.

Governor Zulum’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper