2023 armed forces remembrance day: Lagos reassures support for military





Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat laying a wreath at the Parade and Laying of Wreaths Ceremony to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Sunday, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to support Military and Paramilitary organizations in their strive to maintain security and peace in the country even as it vowed to always remember those who fell while defending the country.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance on Sunday while speaking at the Parade and Laying of Wreaths Ceremony to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, assured that his government would do everything within its reach to ensure that the military achieves its purpose of establishment which is safe-guiding and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper