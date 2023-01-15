Armed Forces Remembrance: Wike donates N100m to ex-service men





Commends Buhari on war against insurgents

As campaign council prepares stadium for Atiku rally Monday

Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Port Harcourt – Governor Nyesom Wike in sustained passion to support Ex-Service men, has again donated N100 million to the Nigerian Legion on occasion of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Rivers state.

Wike after his wreath laying during the event at the Isaac Boro Park on Sunday in Port Harcourt, announced the donation in a speech in which he also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the fight against insecurity across the nation.

The governor noted that since the Civil War ended after three gruesome years of internecine warfare, there is hardly a year the nation’s armed forces have not been assigned to one bloody combat mission or the other within or outside the country.

He said, “I commend President, General Muhammadu Buhari for sustained efforts at defeating Boko Haram insurgents and bandits…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper