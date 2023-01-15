ASUU: Crisis looms in varsities over FG’s delay to conclude re-negotiation agreement





—We’ve lost many members due to non-payment of 4-months salary—SSANU

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Another round of crisis that may lead to another strike is looming in the public universities over the alleged inability of the Federal Government to conclude re-negotiations with the university-based unions on the 2009 Agreement.

This is as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU has lamented that it has lost so many of its members as a result of the failure of the government to pay the four months of withheld salaries during the strike period.

Recall that the four university-based unions, SSANU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff of Allied and Educational Institutions, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, had last year, shut down public universities over the inability of the government to attend to their demands.

ASUU precisely withdrew its services on February 14, 2022, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper