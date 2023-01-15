Atiku in Jos, commiserates with accident victims





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in company of the Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and other Party stalwarts on Sunday evening visited the accident victims at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Recall that some supporters of the Party were involved in a fatal accident which left 16 people dead and scores injured. They were returning from the Party ‘s Zonal really in Pankshin in the Central zone of the State.

Before proceeding to the hospital, he earlier paid a visit to a former Governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang at his house where he extended his condolences to the PDP family and Plateau State as a whole.

He donated the initial sum of N30m to be used for the treatment of the patients who are in different hospitals.

He said, “The National Chairman has delivered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper