Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup, their first trophy since coach Xavi Hernandez took over.

Inspired by electric teenager Gavi, who scored himself and set up goals for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri Gonzalez, the Catalans shone, while Karim Benzema netted a late consolation for a disappointing Madrid.

The post Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper