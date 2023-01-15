



Big Brother Titans housemate Nelisa has described herself as full of chaos and came prepared for the show.

Nelisa, who is one of the housemates that came with heat said she’ll bring chaos.

The little Nelisa promises some big #BBTitans personality! 🇿🇦 Check out her video by clicking the video. #ZiyakhalaWahala — Big Brother Titans (@BigBroAfrica) January 15, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In her words, chaos always follows her, she is not really sure why.

Nelisa explained that she doesn’t have a game plan going into the House because she sees herself as the main character.

Her spec is tall, dark, and handsome and viewers are already shipping her with Yemi.

The post BBTitans: ‘I’m Chaos, I came prepared’ Nelisa boasts appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper