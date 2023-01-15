Big Brother Titans begins today — 5 things to know





By Efosa Taiwo

The first season of Big Brother Titans gets underway today with viewers across the African continent set to be tuned in for the maiden instalment of the TV reality show.

The show is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise, and is expected to be an explosive show that will keep viewers entertained from its start to its finish.

As the countdown to its start keeps ticking, here are five facts about the show you need to know:

Ultimate Prize

The winner of the show will walk home with a grand prize of $100,000 with other housemates to also win mouth-watering prizes during their stay in the house.

Duration

The show will treat viewers to undiluted entertainment for 10 weeks with intriguing drama, exciting talking points from friendships and situationship, captivating games, shocking evictions, attachments, alliances, frenemies, and so on the show is reputed to giving viewers.

Host Country

Being a blend…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper