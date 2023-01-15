BOKO HARAM/ISWAP: Army orders remaining terrorists to surrender or blame themselves





Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Christopher Musa

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has ordered the remnants of the Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists still in their hideouts waging war against the country in the North-East to surrender and lay down their arms like the over 83,000 of their members and families that had surrendered to troops in Borno or face the firepower of the armed forces and blame themselves.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa gave the order yesterday during the Nigerian Army Social Activities 2022 held at the Maimalari Cantonment ground in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

Musa said though the year 2022 was riddled with challenges, the Northeast recorded unprecedented peace through the gallant efforts of the military in decimating terrorists.

He added that the massive number of terrorists who have surrendered was a result of the kinetic and non-kinetic approach adopted by the military in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper