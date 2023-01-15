Danish army officer, Nigerian military major at war over property





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A Nigerian-born Danish citizen, Uyi Martins who is an officer in the Danish Army and one Major Lucky Ogiemudia of the Nigerian Army are at loggerheads over alleged Martin’s revocation of Power of Attorney to the Nigerian Army officer.

The disagreement was contained in a petition sent to Vanguard through their lawyers over a multi-million naira duplex belonging to the naturalised Danish citizen who had given authority to the Nigerian military officer to oversee his properties located at No.27, Roland Abanor Street, GRA, Benin City.

The crisis became public when Martins instructed his counsel, Barrister Douglas Ogbankwa, to revoke the Power of Attorney given to Major Ogiemudia.

The petition addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and copied to the Provost Marshal, Nigerian Army, and the Directorate of Legal…





