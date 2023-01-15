January 15th 1966 And The Martyrdom Of Our Heroes Past





By Femi Fani-Kayode

57 years ago today, on the night of January 15th 1966, the following individuals were murdered in cold blood by a group of mutinous young army officers led by Major Emmanuel Arinze Ifeajuna and Major Chukwuemeka Kaduna Nzeogwu during the course of the first military coup d’etat in the history of our country.

Those that were killed were Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the Prime Minister, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of the old Northern Region, Chief S.L. Akintola, the Premier of the old Western Region, Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari, Colonel James Pam, Brigadier Samuel Ademulegun, Colonel Ralph Sodeinde, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, the Minister of Finance, Colonel Arthur Unegbe, Colonel Kur Mohammed, Lt. Colonel Abogo Largema, Mrs. Hafsatu Bello, the wife of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Zarumi, the bodyguard of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Mrs. Lateefat Ademulegun, the wife of Brigadier Ademulegun, Ahmed B. Musa, Ahmed Pategi, Sgt. Daramola…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper