Marfada Records signs new artist, Boylumy





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – MARFADA Records has announced the signing of a new artist, Victor Oshodin, who goes by the stage name of Boylumy, to their label.

Born July 25, 2002, Boylumy, is a Nigerian Afro-beats singer and songwriter from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

He was born into a Christian family, and his love for music began at a young age, when he sang and rapped in the church choir.

Oshodin enjoys connecting with people through music and providing a sense of comfort and social connection among them.

Records show that he had his primary and secondary school education at Bishop Gordon (Kids College) in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking shortly after signing the deal, Boylumy said that he was finalizing plans to release a new single to thrill his new fans.

He described his move to Marfada Records as a dream come true and said that the label would further boost his popularity and increase his fan base beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper