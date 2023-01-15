More than 1.4m children out of school in Bauchi, says APC guber candidate





.

*As Amaechi, Buratai, and others seek a change of govt in the state

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Amb. Sadique Baba Abubakar has said more than 1.4 million children in the state were out of school.

Abubakar, who also said the basic education in the state was recording only 26 per cent of school attendance, equally disclosed that

close to 1,549 pregnant women were dying in every 100,000 birth in the state.

To this end, he has vowed to re-invigorate both the education system, especially at the basic education level, and the health sector with a view to changing the narratives, if elected as the governor in the forthcoming election.

Abubakar, who is immediately Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, said this Friday night in Abuja, at his fundraising dinner and unveiling of his manifesto.

The former Chief of Air Staff, said he would bring the needed development in the state, given his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper