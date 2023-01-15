POLLS: Leaders of 70 communities in Ughelli South endorse PDP candidates





.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-LEADERS of all the 70 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Saturday, endorsed all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections.

The leaders which include President Generals, Secretary Generals, Spokesmen, Youth Leaders and Women leaders of the 70 communities in the area, said their decision to endorse all candidates of the PDP was informed by the credibility and rich manifesto of the candidates.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, President General of Ewu Kingdom, Prof. Arthur Ekpokpo, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration in the state brought a lot of development to Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Ekpokpo who listed some of the projects including; Orere bridge (near completion), Ekrokpe-Urhiephron-Orhuwhorun road; ongoing Cottage Hospital project, Ovwor; ongoing Okwagbe-Otutuama-Esaba-Ophorigbala road; construction of several classrooms blocks; completed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper