Unpaid salary: Nigeria Police, not Labour Union, can’t go on strike – Force Headquarters





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Force Headquarters has said that there is no truth of a planned strike by personnel of the Nigeria Police.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known on Sunday while reacting to a publication by an online news platform.

There had been reporting of a planned mega protest in Lagos by policemen over alleged six-month unpaid arrears with the report revealing that the protesting was keen on embarking on strike.

The police personnel allegedly claimed that only grade levels 03,04,05,06 and a few 07 police officers were paid arrears while those in grade levels 08, 09, 10 and 11 were not paid.

They further claimed that senior officers from the ranks of Assistant Commissioners of Police up to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had however been paid four months arrears.

“They started paying last week but it was stopped on Tuesday, January 4, 2023. Everywhere is quiet and nobody can say this is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper