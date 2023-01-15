We haven’t had it this bad; vote, Catholic Bishop of Lafia tells Nigerians





By David Odama, LAFIA

THE Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang, on Sunday, urged Nigerians to make themselves physically present during the forthcoming general elections, saying the nation have not had it this bad.

He has equally advised the citizens to take into consideration the prevailing insecurity and hardship in the country and take the upcoming general elections seriously by decisively voting the right candidates.

The Catholic Bishop, who is also the Episcopal Chairman of Social Communications, gave the advice in an interview.

Read Also: Labour Party accuses Soludo of removing Peter Obi’s campaign billboards

He observed that “as a country, Nigeria has never been at a crossroads as it is at the moment.”

He added that this was one of the most important and crucial election in the country.

Reviewing Nigeria’s journey so far, the prelate noted that “if you compare where we are now to where we were in the last four years,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper