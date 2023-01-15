Women, children devt, sign of good governance – LOCWEJ Boss, Akor





…As Onaiyekan, Sultan others set to grace the conference on redefining leadership dynamics

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The League of Concerned Women for Equity and Justice (LOCWEJ), a civil society group, has maintained that the development of women and children remained an indication of good governance.

According to the organisation, the total advancement of women and children is also a stimulus to speedy national development.

LOCWEJ’s International Director, Mrs Patience Ene Akor, stated this ahead of the oganization’s forthcoming C

conference with the theme: ‘A New Nigeria: Redefining the Dynamics for Effective Leadership – 2023 and Beyond in Focus’

In a statement yesterday, she disclosed that the conference will be chaired by the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, CON; adding that it will attract about 3,000 persons cutting across board.

Other dignitaries expected at the conference include the 2023 presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper