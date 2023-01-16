BBHS 100 years: Obasanjo shakes Abeokuta metropolis with 18km walk





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday led current and old students of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta on an 18km walk round Abeokuta, as part of activities to mark the centenary celebrations of the school.

Obasanjo who was joined by the leadership of the old boys association, led by the National President, Prof. Kayode Oyesiku and large numbers of the current students entertained residents, motorists and passers-by on the walk.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi stated that hundreds of residents and enthusiasts echoed and praised Obasanjo’s names for his prowess, energy and endurance to embark on the walk despite his age.

Among those who played host to Obasanjo and his team, were the Olubara of Ibara, Oba Jacob Omolade, former Finance Minister, Onolapo Soleye and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo. It was at the visit to the palace of Alake, that some aged old school mates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper