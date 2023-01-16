Beware of unhealthy foods that kill, Ayodele cautions Nigerians





By Sola Ogundipe

Foremost herbal psychotherapist, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has warned members of the public to be mindful of what they eat, as some foods kill rather than heal.

Ayodele, who was speaking during an interactive session with patrons recently, also urged all health-conscious people to toe the line of the forefathers of medicine who made food their medicine and medicine their food.

He also stated that one’s state of health depended on the category of food they consume.

“If you consume unhealthy foods that kill, you will surely shorten your life and destiny. It is unfortunate that a lot of people, who should enjoy their lives today, are patients at nursing homes.

Their children wish such parents were dead not because they hate them, but because they have become liabilities.

They eat foods that kill under the guise of enjoyment. To enjoy is not bad though, but pleasure is better and rewarding in moderation.”

The public health expert also revealed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper