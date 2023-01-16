‘Emi Lo kan’ politics will breed dictatorship – Tunde Bakare

The Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare said ‘Emi Lo Kan’ politics will breed dictatorship in the country.
Bakare made this assertion during a state of the nation broadcast at his church auditorium in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.
Read also: We must protect Nigeria’s future — Tinubu tasks APC candidates
The cleric condemned ‘emi lo kan’ politics, describing politicians with such orientation as intolerant.
Speaking on the theme, ‘Bridging The Gap Between Politics & Governance,’ Bakare highlighted politics of division, deception, manipulation, merchandise, exploitation, betrayal, slander, intimidation, elimination, and entitlement as bad forms of politics.
On politics of entitlement, Bakare, a 2023 presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said ‘emi lo kan’ politics only aims to gratify long personal ambitions.
Bakare said, “This ’emi lo kan’ politics…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper