‘Emi Lo kan’ politics will breed dictatorship – Tunde Bakare





Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare said ‘Emi Lo Kan’ politics will breed dictatorship in the country.

Bakare made this assertion during a state of the nation broadcast at his church auditorium in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

Read also: We must protect Nigeria’s future — Tinubu tasks APC candidates

The cleric condemned ‘emi lo kan’ politics, describing politicians with such orientation as intolerant.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Bridging The Gap Between Politics & Governance,’ Bakare highlighted politics of division, deception, manipulation, merchandise, exploitation, betrayal, slander, intimidation, elimination, and entitlement as bad forms of politics.

On politics of entitlement, Bakare, a 2023 presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said ‘emi lo kan’ politics only aims to gratify long personal ambitions.

Bakare said, “This ’emi lo kan’ politics…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper