I’m committed to one Nigeria – Peter Obi  

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has restated his commitment to a united and one Nigeria.

Obi made this commitment at a special broadcast to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance before heading to the United Kingdom for his engagement at Chatham House.

He said he is offering himself to be the team leader of a new Nigeria where nobody regardless of their tribe or tongue will be estranged, marginalized or excluded.

The Labour Party candidate drew notes from the lessons of keeping Nigeria one post-civil war 52 years ago on Sunday, January 15.

He pledged his commitment to engendering a country where equity, justice and fairness rules, should he win the election.

“I Mr Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am truthfully and wholly committed to the stand of One Nigeria.

"It is worth calling a spade a spade, there are youths all over Nigeria who…





