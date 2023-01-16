Pastor Bakare, a political paperweight, not deserving serious attention — APC





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described a chieftain of the party, Pastor Tunde Bakare, as a political paperweight whose utterances should not be given a serious thought.

Bakare, the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), was one of those who slugged it out with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at last year’s Special Presidential Convention of the party.

In his state-of-the-nation address on Sunday, the cleric had advised Nigerians to shun those promoting ‘emilokan’, a term associated with Tinubu and which means “my turn” in Yoruba.

He added that no good politician seeking the votes of the people would evade public debates and also task his team members with the task of answering questions specifically directed at him.

“Bakare got zero votes at the convention”, said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper