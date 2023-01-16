Podcast: Listen to why you need to collect your PVC

By
Headliners
-
5


27D73C82 C807 4FE4 8930 229CE651F481
C6DDE05A 2AE6 485F BCCB A0C7E26338C2

We, over here, welcome you to the maiden edition of ONE VOTE podcast, by Vanguard.

Notably, it’s elections year. Very important elections. So we want to engage you on what you must have been pondering about concerning the elections.

Today, we dicuss why you need to go and get your Permanent Voter’s Card, popularly called PVC.

We will take your comments, answer your questions and even feature you on our episodes. Let’s discuss.

The post Podcast: Listen to why you need to collect your PVC appeared first on Vanguard News.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR