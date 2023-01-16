Podcast: Listen to why you need to collect your PVC





We, over here, welcome you to the maiden edition of ONE VOTE podcast, by Vanguard.

Notably, it’s elections year. Very important elections. So we want to engage you on what you must have been pondering about concerning the elections.

Today, we dicuss why you need to go and get your Permanent Voter’s Card, popularly called PVC.

We will take your comments, answer your questions and even feature you on our episodes. Let’s discuss.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper