Presidential poll: Tinubu capable of renewing Nigeria’s hope – Group





By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, The Patriots Roundtable, on Monday, expressed optimism that Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the capacity of renewing the hopes of Nigerians and heal broken places as president of the country.

The group, in a statement by its Director -General, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu stated that unlike other presidential candidates, Tinubu will “deny himself the company of family and friends for the greater good of the nation he wishes to serve.”

The statement titled ‘Tinubu: Visibility Spells Victory’, reads: “in almost fervid and compelling campaign stomps, Bola Tinubu has swept through the mangroves of Delta, the vast ringing plains of Kano, the desert of Adamawa, the limitless savanna of Yobe, the hills of Ondo , the town halls and the city centers of Abuja and Lagos.

“And most importantly, Tinubu has marshaled his campaign in the comprehensive enlightened pen of an army of adherents in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper