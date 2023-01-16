Succour for Ikeja communities 30 years after as Kosile sinks boreholes 





By Chioma Obinna

SUCCOR smiled on residents of Ikeja communities in Lagos as the SDP candidate for the House of Assembly in Ikeja Constituency 1, Mr Olakunle Kosile built and commissioned two boreholes to intensify public access to potable water, 30 years after.

Kosile who pledged his readiness for selfless service at the inauguration of the borehole systems said,”I came through the community, Johnson and Onilekere, a few months ago and realised that it’s an eyesore. The people told me one of their major problems travelling a long distance to access water.

“It just shows how ineffective our representation within this area has been over the years. Despite being close to the airport, minimal infrastructural development is not in place”.

Through his OK Movement initiative, Kosile who donated the boreholes saidit is not just about playing politics and that beyond this, the pln was to keep empowering the local communities”.

In his words, “The OK Movement isn’t a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper