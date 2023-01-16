Suspected abduction of NJC staff in Abuja causes panic, as Police keep mum





By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

There has been tension and fear among residents of estates around Gwarimpa as kidnappers reportedly struck and abducted a resident of one of the estates the EFAB Metropolitan Estate on Sunday.

The victim is said to be a female staff of the National Judicial Council, Abuja.

Sources said she came down from her vehicle to buy fruits from a makeshift fruit store by the road when the kidnappers attacked her and escaped with her to the shock of onlookers.

The lady was said to have been kidnapped at the intersection between three of the biggest estates around Gwarimpa – Efab Metropolitan, Mab Global Estate, and Ipent 7 Estate.

The leadership of the three estates on Monday circulated information on WhatsApp and Telegram platforms where residents were instructed to be more security conscious.

A resident and member of the Executive Committee of one of the estates said that the intersection leading to the three estates has become completely bad…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper