Terrorists kidnap 8 women heading to Church in Katsina, beat cleric

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorists operating in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday morning kidnapped no fewer than five women heading to Church for Sunday Worship Service. A Pastor was also reported to have been injured during the attack.

Bello Bello, the Chairman of Community Policing Relation in Kankara LGA who confirmed the report to Vanguard said those kidnapped were all females.

Bello however debunked an earlier report credited to Rev. Ishaya Jurau, the Senior Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to Governor Aminu Bello Masari that the hoodlums kidnapped the worshippers right inside the New Life Church located at Gidan Haruna.

Another source from the area who confirmed the attack to Vanguard but does not want his name in print said those kidnapped included six married women and two single ladies. He however said the attack took place inside the church contrary to what Bello said.

“The bandits came to the church riding on nine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper