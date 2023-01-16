Wages Commission begins process for National Minimum Wage review





The National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) says it has initiated the process for the review of the National Minimum Wage.

NSIWC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Njoku, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Njoku said as part of the process to review the minimum wage, which would be due in 2024, the commission had held a series of meetings and training towards nationwide monitoring of the Minimum Wage Act 2019.

He said the monitoring billed to begin on Jan. 23, would help ascertain the compliance level of public and private employers and organisations.

According to him, the monitoring team will among other things inquire if employers keep adequate records of wages and conditions of service of employees.

“The exercise will enlighten the public and private employers and organisations on the economic benefits of adhering to the payment of the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper