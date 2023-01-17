19 BBTitans housemates nominated for eviction in week one





19 Big Brother Titans housemates have been put up for possible eviction in the first week of the ongoing Big Brother Titans.

This will be the first eviction, and according to Biggie, is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023.

In all, 15 housemates got on the nomination list but some housemates had more nominations than others.

Leading the nomination list is Nigeria’s Nana from Kaduna with eight nominations. She’s followed by South African Justin with five nominations, Khosi, Olivia, and Yemi Craigx with four nominations each, Tsatsii, JayPee, Lukay, and Jenni O with two nominations each. BlaqBoi, Yaya, Kanaga Jr, Marvin, and Nelisa all got one nomination each.

However, six housemates weren’t nominated for possible eviction and they include Ipeleng, Yvonne, Ebubu, Juicy Jay, Thabang and Mmeli.

In the same vein, Biggie announced that the names of nominated housemates won’t be revealed until Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the first live eviction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper