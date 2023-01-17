2023: Donald Duke deplores present state of Obudu Cattle Ranch





Ex-Gov Donald Duke of Cross River on Monday in Obanliku, near Calabar, bemoaned the present state of the once famous Obudu Cattle Ranch.

Duke, however, said that the time for restoration was near, and urged the people of the locality not to lose hope.

The former governor said this while addressing traditional rulers in the locality, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship campaign team belted in the area.

He noted that the people of the state needed a public spirited person to restore their hope, adding that the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, was a public spirited person who had all it would take to restore the lost hope.

According to him, “to hold a public office, you must be a public spirited person. Sandy is a public spirited person and that is what we need at this stage in our dear state.

“So much have been lost in the last couple of years. He knows the politics of the state. He is not a stranger, we have seen the result of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper